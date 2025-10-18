Car and moped collide on busy Crawley road

A car and a moped were involved in a collision on a busy road in Crawley.

Police officers and paramedics responded to the incident, around 11.15am on Saturday (October 18).

A Sussex Police statement read: “Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a car and a moped in Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The right lane of the road, adjacent to the Sainsbury's West Green superstore, was closed whilst the incident was ongoing.

The incident has since been resolved and the lane is open.