Car and moped collide on busy Crawley road

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:10 BST
A car and a moped were involved in a collision on a busy road in Crawley.

Police officers and paramedics responded to the incident, around 11.15am on Saturday (October 18).

Most Popular

A Sussex Police statement read: “Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a car and a moped in Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The right lane of the road, adjacent to the Sainsbury's West Green superstore, was closed whilst the incident was ongoing.

The incident has since been resolved and the lane is open.

Related topics:Sussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice