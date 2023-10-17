BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Car and motorbike crash in Crawley: report of incident involving two vehicles

There have been reports of a collision in Crawley this morning (Tuesday, October 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 08:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident on Breezehurst Drive at Sullivan Drive. They added that traffic is coping well.

The collision was first reported at 7.03am.