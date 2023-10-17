Car and motorbike crash in Crawley: report of incident involving two vehicles
There have been reports of a collision in Crawley this morning (Tuesday, October 17).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident on Breezehurst Drive at Sullivan Drive. They added that traffic is coping well.
The collision was first reported at 7.03am.