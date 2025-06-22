Car and motorbike involved in crash on main road between Horsham and Crawley

A crash has been reported on the road between Horsham and Crawley this afternoon (Sunday, June 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at about 12pm that the A264 is partially blocked.

They said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A264 Crawley Road Westbound at Faygate Roundabout. Congestion to Kilnwood Vale Roundabout. On the approach to the roundabout.”

UPDATE: As of 5.20pm the live map is showing that the road is clear.