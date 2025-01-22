Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 22).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, car and a van involved on A27 Arundel Road both ways at Durrington Hill.”

The AA Traffic News live map shows heavy traffic from Durrington to the turnoff on Sompting Road.

They said there is also slow traffic on the A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound at Shandon Road due to roadworks with a lane closure in place.