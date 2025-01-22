Car and van collision on A27 near Worthing: delays on major road in West Sussex
There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, car and a van involved on A27 Arundel Road both ways at Durrington Hill.”
The AA Traffic News live map shows heavy traffic from Durrington to the turnoff on Sompting Road.
They said there is also slow traffic on the A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound at Shandon Road due to roadworks with a lane closure in place.
