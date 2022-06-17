Car 'collides into several vehicles' in Bexhill town centre

According to the AA, the incident in Sackville Road was first reported just before 10.15am.
It said the road was partially blocked near B2098 Buckhurst Place after a car collided into several parked cars.
A detour was then put in operation.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “One person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a collision involving a number of vehicles on Sackville Road in Bexhill, at around 11am on Friday, June 17.“The driver of one of the vehicles was assisted by paramedics at the scene.“The collision caused a temporary blockage of the road, was was cleared by around 12.05pm.“Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact police by emailing [email protected], quoting serial 428 of 17/06.”