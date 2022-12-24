Edit Account-Sign Out
Car 'collides into tree' in collision on A267 near Hailsham

A road near Hailsham is experiencing heavy traffic following an accident in which a car collided into a tree this evening (Saturday, December 24), according to reports.

By Richard Gladstone
6 hours ago
Updated 24th Dec 2022, 6:38pm

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said the incident happened just outside Horam.

It said: “(There are) reports of very slow traffic due to a crash, a vehicle involved on A267 both ways from Chiddingly Road to Coggers Lane (Groggers Cross). A vehicle is reported to have gone into a tree.”

The incident was reported just before 6pm.

The incident happened this evening near Hailsham