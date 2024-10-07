Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road is closed after a car collided with a fire engine in West Sussex early this morning (Monday, October 7).

According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4.20am today.

Firefighters were attending an incident when the collision happened.

The incident happened in Sidlesham, near Chichester.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, a car and a fire engine involved on B2145 Street End Road both ways between Lockgate Road and B2201 Chichester Road. Fire were already attending to something else, when a car hit the truck and then into a wall.”

We will have more as we get it.