Car collides with fire engine in West Sussex village

By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Oct 2024, 06:34 BST
A road is closed after a car collided with a fire engine in West Sussex early this morning (Monday, October 7).

According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4.20am today.

Firefighters were attending an incident when the collision happened.

The incident happened in Sidlesham, near Chichester.

Police accident signPolice accident sign
Police accident sign

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, a car and a fire engine involved on B2145 Street End Road both ways between Lockgate Road and B2201 Chichester Road. Fire were already attending to something else, when a car hit the truck and then into a wall.”

We will have more as we get it.

