Car ends up in canal in East Sussex collision
A car has ended up in a canal in a collision in East Sussex this morning (Thursday, March 13), according to reports.
On its traffic alert, the AA said the incident was first reported just before 7.05am today.
It happened just outside Rye.
Motorists are being advised to approach the scene with care.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Crash on Military Road southbound near Rye Lock. Approach with care. A vehicle is in the canal.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.