Car ends up on its roof in St Leonards collision

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in St Leonards last night (Monday, October 30) after a car ended up on its roof.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:22 GMT

Part of Church Road was closed off following the collision.

Police also attended the incident, which saw a car end up on its roof after colliding with two parked vehicles, according to reports.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

