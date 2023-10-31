Car ends up on its roof in St Leonards collision
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in St Leonards last night (Monday, October 30) after a car ended up on its roof.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:22 GMT
Part of Church Road was closed off following the collision.
Police also attended the incident, which saw a car end up on its roof after colliding with two parked vehicles, according to reports.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment.
We will have more on this story as we get it.
1 / 2