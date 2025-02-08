Car fire closes lane on West Sussex main road
A car fire has closed part of a main road in West Sussex this evening (Saturday, February 8).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 5.50pm today.
The incident is causing congestion and delays for motorists.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on M23 Southbound from J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe) to J11 A23 (Pease Pottage).”
