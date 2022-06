An eye-witness said they saw the damaged car by the train station this morning (Saturday, June 25).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “Report of a vehicle hitting the front of Hove Railway Station at 8.19am on Saturday, 25 June. No injuries.”

British Transport Police were also seen by the incident, according to the eye-witness.

A car by Hove Railway Station

British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.

Police were called to the incident

