Car involved in collision near West Sussex garden centre: both directions of A272 affected

Both directions of the A272 at Scaynes Hill in West Sussex are being affected following a collision earlier this afternoon (Sunday, June 22).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news has reported that the road is partially blocked, saying there is ‘slow traffic due to crash’.

They said: “A car involved on A272 Lewes Road both ways near Upcountry Garden Centre.”

The incident was first reported at 12.40pm and traffic was still moving slowly through the area at 2.50pm.

UPDATE: As of 5.20pm, the road is showing as clear on the live map.