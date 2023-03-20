Car left in field following collision at country lane near Goodwood
A car was left in the middle of a field at Goodwood following a collision on a country road on Saturday March 18.
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:12 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:41 GMT
The vehicle was dented and lying on its side.
Police tape has also been put on the vehicle.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle had reported this collision yesterday.
“They were uninjured and will be arranging their own vehicle recovery.”