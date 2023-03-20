Edit Account-Sign Out
Car left in field following collision at country lane near Goodwood

A car was left in the middle of a field at Goodwood following a collision on a country road on Saturday March 18.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:12 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:41 GMT

The collision took place at New Barn Hill, at Goodwood, near Chichester.

The vehicle was dented and lying on its side.

Police tape has also been put on the vehicle.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle had reported this collision yesterday.

“They were uninjured and will be arranging their own vehicle recovery.”

