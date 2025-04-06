Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car fire is causing traffic congestion on a main road in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was first reported this morning just before 10.30am, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

The incident took place in Washington, near Storrington and is affecting traffic in the area.

The AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to car fire on A24 both ways at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).”

We will have on as we get it.