Car on fire on A24 in West Sussex village; congestion reported

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A car fire is causing traffic congestion on a main road in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 6).

The incident was first reported this morning just before 10.30am, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

The incident took place in Washington, near Storrington and is affecting traffic in the area.

The AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to car fire on A24 both ways at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).”

We will have on as we get it.

Related topics:A24Washington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice