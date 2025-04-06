Car on fire on A24 in West Sussex village; congestion reported
A car fire is causing traffic congestion on a main road in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 6).
The incident was first reported this morning just before 10.30am, according to the AA’s traffic alert.
The incident took place in Washington, near Storrington and is affecting traffic in the area.
The AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to car fire on A24 both ways at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).”
