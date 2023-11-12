BREAKING

Car ‘set on fire’ following two vehicle collision in East Sussex village

A car has been ‘set on fire’ following a two vehicle collision in an East Sussex village today (November 12).
The crash took place on the A22 in Golden Cross at around 11am today.

Two cars are believed to be involved with one witness reporting that a car had been "on fire".

Air ambulances as well as emergency services are currently on the scene.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

