Car ‘set on fire’ following two vehicle collision in East Sussex village
A car has been ‘set on fire’ following a two vehicle collision in an East Sussex village today (November 12).
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
The crash took place on the A22 in Golden Cross at around 11am today.
Two cars are believed to be involved with one witness reporting that a car had been "on fire".
Air ambulances as well as emergency services are currently on the scene.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
