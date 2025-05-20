Southern Water said it is ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’ in the West Sussex village.

Workers are ‘improving sewer manholes’ at The Square and also along Water Lane.

Works began on Monday, May 19 – and are expected to continue until December.

Traffic chaos has been reported in the village this week.

Juna Home & Garden is among the businesses affected.

A Facebook post by the owner of the coffee shop – at Marsh House, The Square – reads: “Day one: Carnage already, cars everywhere.

"This is for at least six weeks. This is going to be damaging for both businesses and residents. Please try and support us in anyway possible and share this post to families and friends.”

Arun District Council has issued a statement, in support of local traders.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure everyone that Angmering is very much open for business.

"Despite the disruption caused while essential work is carried out by Southern Water, all shops and local businesses remain open so please continue to support your fantastic local traders – your custom means more now than ever.”

Angmering Parish Council, meanwhile, is assisting efforts to ‘improve the current signage’ around the village.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure everyone that all businesses remain open as usual. We will continue to share any updates as they become available.”

The parish council said the Stagecoach Service 9 bus service towards Arundel will be required to serve Angmering Village ‘in a clockwise direction’.

Services towards Worthing and Holmbush are ‘unaffected’.

The council added: “Angmering customers will be required to use stops on the opposite side of the road around the village loop, i.e. those stops used for services to Worthing and Holmbush.

“We would remind customers to check the destination of the bus, or ask the driver, before boarding, as buses to Littlehampton & Arundel, or Worthing and Holmbush will be departing from the same stops around the village whilst the diversion is in place.”

1 . Angmering roadworks Southern Water teams are ‘improving sewer manholes’ at The Square in Angmering and also along Water Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Angmering roadworks Southern Water teams are ‘improving sewer manholes’ at The Square in Angmering and also along Water Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Angmering roadworks Traffic chaos has been reported in Angmering after the start of a roadworks project. Photo: Angmering Parish Council