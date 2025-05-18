Changes to train timetable in Sussex explained

There have been some key changes to the timetable for trains that run in Sussex.

From Sunday, May 18 to Saturday, December 13, there will be a new schedule in operation.

Key changes to Southern

London Victoria and Bogor Regis – Monday to Saturday

Barnham station (pictured) in West Sussex is among those affected by the timetable changes. Photo: Google Street View

The 21:35 London Victoria to Portsmouth will now split at Barnham, with part of the service departing Barnham at 23:15 to Bognor Regis.

“This will provide an additional late-night train from London Victoria to Bognor Regis,” Southern Rail said. “The last direct train of the night to Bognor Regis will remain the 22:16.”

Littlehampton and Brighton - Saturday

An ‘additional late-night train’ will depart Littlehampton at 22:22, calling at Angmering, Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham-by-Sea, Portslade, Hove and Brighton.

Barnham and Bognor Regis - Saturday

An ‘additional early-morning train’ will run from Barnham to Bognor Regis, departing Barnham at 05:37.

London Victoria and Ore – Monday to Friday

The 21:21 Ore to London Victoria will ‘now call additionally’ at Three Bridges at 22:56.

Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore – Monday to Friday

An ‘additional late evening service’ between Hastings and Eastbourne will depart Hastings at 22:55.

The 21:56 service from Brighton to Eastbourne will be extended and will now terminate at Hastings, Southern Rail said.

The train company added: “More peak services between Brighton and Ore will now call additionally at Moulsecoomb. This will apply to departures from Brighton at 07:26, 08:26, 09:26, 16:26, 17:26 and 18:26; and to departures from Ore at 15:52 and 16:52.2

Brighton and Seaford – Monday to Friday

The 15:06 from Brighton to Seaford will now call additionally at Southease at 15:36.

London Victoria and Dorking – Monday to Friday

The 08:11 service from London Victoria to Dorking will now call additionally at Ewell East at 08:49.

London Bridge and East Croydon – Monday to Friday

An ‘additional late-night service’ from London Bridge to East Croydon will depart London Bridge at 00:02, calling at Norwood Junction and East Croydon only.

London Bridge and East Croydon via Tulse Hill – Saturday

There will be ‘some minor timing changes’ to services between East Croydon and London Bridge via Tulse Hill.

Key changes to Gatwick Express

Monday to Friday

The 05:13 London Victoria to Brighton Gatwick Express service ‘will be retimed’ and will now depart London Victoria at 05:05 and depart Gatwick Airport at 05:45.

Sunday

The half-hourly Gatwick Express service between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria ‘will be retimed’.

Southern Rail explained: “Instead of departing at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour as at present, it will now depart at 12 and 42 minutes past the hour.

“As part of this change, the half-hourly Southern service between Brighton and London Victoria will now run at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour, instead of at 12 and 42 minutes past the hour.”

Key changes to Thameslink

West Hampstead Thameslink, Kentish Town and Orpington – Monday to Friday

The 17:41 service from Kentish Town to Orpington will now start at West Hampstead Thameslink at 17:36.

The 18:06 service from West Hampstead Thameslink to Orpington will now start at Kentish Town at 18:09.