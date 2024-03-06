'Chaos' on A27 as road closed near Chichester between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout
The A27 is closed due to flooding on a carriageway near Chichester.
Today, (Wednesday, March 6) The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area. More updates to follow. Sussex World have approached Sussex Police for official comment.
