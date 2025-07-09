The RAC has issued a new warning to motorists as fuel prices surge, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre in June 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, drivers may be tempted to fill up an extra container or two while prices are still relatively manageable or before they rise further in July.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since June 1, meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month).

Asda Ferring Worthing is currently one of the cheapest for fuel in the area, with petrol at 133.9p

The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p.

In Worthing, the most expensive petrol stations for petrol at the start of July, according to petrolprices.com, were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five cheapest petrol stations in Worthing at the start of July were:

Drivers are being warned that storing petrol incorrectly at home could land you with a fine or even invalidate your car insurance if things go wrong.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Van Leasing, said: “Many drivers are trying to get ahead of rising prices by storing extra fuel at home, but it’s important to understand the risks and responsibilities that come with that.

“Petrol is one of the most flammable substances you can keep at home. Using the right containers and storing it safely can help prevent accidents and protect your insurance cover if anything goes wrong.

“It might be convenient to have spare fuel, but doing it wrong can end up costing far more than you save.”