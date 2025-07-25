Chichester A27 'rolled over vehicle' incident causes significant delays
An incident which took place in the afternoon of Friday, July 15 has caused disruption on the A27 in Chichester.
On the AA Road Watch website, a report has stated that an incident has occurred in Chichester at around 12 pm.
The report reads: “Road closed, rolled over vehicle, slow traffic.
"Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A27 Eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
Updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.