Chichester A27 'rolled over vehicle' incident causes significant delays

An incident which took place in the afternoon of Friday, July 15 has caused disruption on the A27 in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the AA Road Watch website, a report has stated that an incident has occurred in Chichester at around 12 pm.

The report reads: “Road closed, rolled over vehicle, slow traffic.

"Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A27 Eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

Updates to follow.