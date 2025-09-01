Chichester A286 railway crossing to close for over six weeks - traffic delays expected

The A286 Stockbridge Road level crossing in Chichester is set to shut for seven weeks this autumn while major traffic signal upgrades take place at the Southgate junction.

West Sussex County Council confirmed that work will begin on 22 September and continue through to 7 November, marking the final stage of its Traffic Signal Halogen Replacement Programme.

The project will replace outdated halogen traffic lights with modern LED signals, designed to use less energy and last longer. Improvements for pedestrians are also included, with updated tactile paving and a redesigned southern crossing island to meet accessibility standards.

The closure will affect Stockbridge Road across the railway line, with a signed diversion route in place.

Access to nearby businesses and the train station car park will remain open throughout.

Work will be carried out between 7 am and 5 pm, with temporary traffic lights in use.

Pedestrian routes between the bus station and city centre will be diverted, while deliveries to properties will continue. Street parking within the works area will be restricted.

The council said the upgrade was necessary as halogen bulbs are no longer manufactured and that the changes would improve safety, efficiency and long-term reliability.

As part of the closure, additional streetlighting repairs and maintenance will also be completed to avoid future disruption.