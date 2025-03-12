A West Sussex resident who created a montage of ‘near misses’ on the UK’s third Dutch-style roundabout wants the council to clarify things for motorists.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident of the West Sussex city has captured a montage of their daily work commutes on their bike after ‘loads of near misses’.

The roundabout, which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians has been in the works in the West Sussex city for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chichester roundabout is the third of the Dutch-style in England. The first of this kind of roundabout opened up in Cambridge back in 2020. The second opened up in Sheffield recently in December 2024.

A West Sussex cyclist who created a montage of ‘near misses’ on the UK’s third Dutch-style roundabout wants clearer signage for motorists entering it.

Now, the £950,000 West Sussex project has drawn to a close. However, there have been growing concerns over the safety of the roundabout itself.

One local cyclist even created a video of his work commutes on it. The video, which contains near misses due to motorists not stopping at the correct area and people walking on the cycle lane has amassed attention online.

It prompted over 100 comments from users on a Facebook post and the clip amassing over 10,000 views online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the mystery commuter is appealing to the council to provide clearer signage for motorists entering the new roundabout.

The anonymous Chichester cyclist said: “There's not enough explanation about what's going on.

"I'd like to see some signs before the roundabout, not just a new layout because we see that all the time.

"I think something like, ‘Motorists must give way when exiting the roundabout,’ so that drivers would think ‘oh, okay, that's different, I need to be more aware of this’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Right now, there's nothing like that, and people just drive without thinking. It's becoming a problem already, and they only finished the work a couple of weeks ago."

Sussex World are approaching the council for a statement on the matter.