Chichester drivers warned as major bridge repairs to close key road this summer
West Sussex Highways has announced that planned works will take place on the B2178 St Paul’s Road in Chichester from 21 July to 22 August 2025 as part of a bridge repair project.
The works are designed to strengthen the existing bridge and ensure its long-term safety and stability.
To begin with, temporary traffic lights will be in operation from 21 July to 1 August, controlling traffic flow between 7:30am and 5:30pm daily.
During this phase, the road will remain open but delays are expected, particularly at peak travel times.
From 4 August to 22 August, a full road closure will be in place to allow for more intensive work to be completed safely.
A signed diversion route will be put in place and marked on site to help redirect traffic around the closure.
Residents and businesses in the area are being encouraged to allow extra time for journeys, especially during the closure period.
The council has thanked road users in advance for their patience while these essential works are carried out.
For more details, visit www.one.network/?GB142476510.
