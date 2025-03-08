Chichester retail park gridlock: Motorists report major delays of more than 90 minutes

People have faced delays of up to 90 minutes whilst trying to leave a retail park in Chichester, it has been reported.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major delays have been experienced by drivers attempting to leave the Portfield Retail Park.

This is due to the three-way traffic lights at the junction of Spitalfield Lane, St Pancras and Westhampnett Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A One Network traffic notice stated that delays were ‘likely’ due to multi-way signal traffic control on Saturday and Sunday (March 8 to 9).

Major delays have been experienced by drivers attempting to leave the Portfield Retail Park. Photo: Google Street View

Portsmouth Waterworks Company is responsible for the utility repair and maintenance works – which were granted by West Sussex County Council.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The three-way lights on Westhampnett Road in Chichester this past weekend were in place for planned works by Portsmouth Water to repair a faulty cover. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused and appreciate the patience of road users while the repairs were carried out.”

Chichester Observer readers are among those affected by the traffic delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to our Facebook post, Sara Vernon wrote: “It took us 1 hour and 35 minutes to get from Dunelm to the Sainsburys roundabout from 1:45-3:20 [pm] today.

"I called local police to make them aware, but they didn’t seem concerned about the gridlock.”

Samantha Jayne said she visited the retail park on foot but spoke to a driver who was in the queue ‘for over 1.5 hours’.

Sharon Wheeler added: “It was a nightmare at 9am this morning. Queued back past Sainsbury's to the bypass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Soffe said the traffic has been ‘bad all day’ due to roadworks.

Stephen Harwood added: “It’s the roadworks in St Pancras which is holding up the traffic coming in and going out of the town.”

David Robinson, meanwhile, described it as ‘normal Chichester traffic’.