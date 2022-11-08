Chichester road closed after collision near city's train station
A road near Chichester Railway Station is closed following a collision this evening (November 8).
Multiple ambulances and police cars were on the scene following a collision on Stockbridge Road at about 5.30pm. An overturned motorbike was in the road, and ambulances were seen tending to a person nearby.
The AA have reported that the road is partially blocked both ways, with slow traffic due to the crash on A286 Stockbridge Road.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more details.