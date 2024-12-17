Chichester road ‘partially blocked’ due to crash

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Dec 2024, 18:32 BST
A road in Chichester is ‘partially blocked’ this evening due to a crash.

The A27 Westbound is ‘partially blocked’ after A259 Cathedral Way.

The incident was first reported at 5.32pm.

Delays are estimated at seven minutes and ‘increasing’, according to the AA.

The A27 Westbound is ‘partially blocked’ after A259 Cathedral Way. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
The A27 Westbound is ‘partially blocked’ after A259 Cathedral Way. Picture courtesy of Google

A statement on the AA website said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A27 Westbound after A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Fishbourne Roundabout Westbound between A27 Chichester By-pass and A27. Average speed ten mph.”

