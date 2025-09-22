Chichester roadworks begin as key road closes for seven weeks - traffic expected

Drivers in Chichester face disruption from today as refurbishment work begins on the busy Southgate Link junction.

From this morning, the A286 Stockbridge Road has been closed in both directions at the level crossing, with the road shut daily from 7am to 7pm.

The closure is expected to remain in place until 7 November.

A signed diversion route has been put in place to help drivers navigate the closure. Access to local businesses and the train station car park will remain open throughout the works.

The A286 railway crossing in Chichester will close for over six weeks during signal upgrade works.

The scheme is aimed at improving the traffic light junction at Southgate Link, near Stockbridge Road and Basin Road.

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys while the project is underway.