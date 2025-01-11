Chichester traffic: Heavy delays reported after level crossing failure
According to traffic sources, Basin Road is blocked.
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to railroad crossing failure on Basin Road both ways at Kingsham Road. The barriers are stuck in down position.”
A similar incident occurred on A286 Stockbridge Road – outside the railway station – on Saturday, November 23.
In a statement at the time, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “We experienced a fault with the level crossing over the A286 next to Chichester station, when the crossing barriers briefly became stuck in the ‘down’ position.
“Our engineers arrived on site to fix the problem so that we could get traffic moving again.”
Network Rail has been approached for more information about this latest incident.
