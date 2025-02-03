Passengers travelling to and from Chichester will face disruption from February 3 to 7 due to engineering works between Barnham and Havant.

Southern Rail has confirmed that late evening and early morning train services will be affected, with replacement buses in operation.

From Monday to Thursday, the 22:35 service from London Victoria to Chichester will terminate early at Barnham. A rail replacement bus will run from Barnham to Chichester, which may result in longer journey times.

On Tuesday to Friday mornings, the 04:55 Chichester to Brighton train will start from Barnham instead. A replacement bus will operate from Chichester to Barnham, departing earlier than usual at 04:33.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail wrote: "We advise all passengers to check the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner before travelling to stay informed about these temporary changes.

"Replacement bus services may experience higher demand than usual, so allowing extra time for your journey is recommended.”

Passengers can find rail replacement bus pick-up points by checking station signage or using the Find a Station page. Southern Rail also advises checking the Rail Replacement Services page for accessibility and bicycle policies.

With services expected to be busier than usual, travellers have been advised to ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.