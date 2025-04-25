Chichester travel: four roads to close for carriageway resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These four roads in the Chichester area will be closed for five days due to works.

On Church Lane, Martins Lane, Springfield Close and Court Barn Road in Birdham, there will be planned works taking place. On Church Lane, the location of the works is Church Lane junction

with Westlands Lane to junction with Main Road (A286). On Martins Lane, the location is 32 metres into the road to the junction with Church Lane. On Springfield Close, it’s just 6 metres into the Close to the junction with Church Lane. With Court Barn Road, the works will be taking place on the entire length of road.

The works will start on Monday, April 28 to Friday, May 2 from 8 am to 6 pm.

