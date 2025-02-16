‘How can this possibly be appropriate for a Roman city?’ Readers have expressed concerns about the modern lighting used in the Westgate roundabout project in Chichester.

Philip Fenwick-Elliott said: “It’s concerning when street furniture and lighting disrespects historic settings. The new roundabout with its numerous signs... motorway style lighting and Belisha beacons is a disgrace.

"Lighting should not stretch high into the skyline in historic neighbourhoods and it should never have been approved so close to the historic centre.”

On Facebook Sussex World put out a post, asking for readers' thoughts.

Trina Miliam said the lights were ‘out of proportion and utterly inappropriate’ for the historically-rich city.

Lynn Hoare added: “I’m more concerned for the residents with that lighting up their bedrooms every night.”

Chichester Observer reader John T-K said: “This roundabout will look so urban, with these enormous street lights, Belisha beacons flashing, road signage everywhere and absurd road markings and painted road surfaces everywhere you look.

"How can this possibly be appropriate for a Roman city?"

The council has responded to concerns that the lighting used in the Dutch-style roundabout project ‘disrespects historic settings’.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The street lighting columns and Belisha beacons form part of the approved highway design for the Westgate roundabout and the lighting is in accordance with both national standards and the County Council’s street lighting specification.

"However, we are aware of representations being made about the lighting and we’re speaking to the designer to see if there are any options to reduce the number of columns and/or provide shielding.”