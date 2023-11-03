Brighton & Hove Buses have announced its Christmas and New Year schedule, including Christmas Day bus services for the second year running, after a successful first year in 2023.

This Christmas Day will also see the addition of the Coaster route 12, running between Brighton, Peacehaven, Newhaven and Seaford.

A detailed rundown of the additional commercially operated Christmas services, along with timetables of the wider holiday period, can be found at buses.co.uk.

Normal fares are charged and normal passes are accepted on Christmas Day.

Christmas and New Year holiday bus services announced. Photo: Brighton & Hove Buses

Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton & Hove Buses said: “We are pleased to confirm that due to the 2023 Christmas Day services being so popular, we are running them again this year with the addition of a service on the Coaster 12 route.

“Keeping our local community connected all year round and making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day, is hugely important to us.”

Sunday service will be operated on Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day. Special timetables will be in place for Christmas Day and Boxing Day and most routes will finish at around 10 pm over the holiday period.

An easy way to see timetables of your route over the holiday period is to visit the Routes and Maps page at buses.co.uk, select your route, change the date and direction, press update and the timetable for that day will be displayed.