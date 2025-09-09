Drivers in West Sussex face two months of disruption as a key route through the cathedral city is set to close this autumn.

From Monday, 22 September 2025, refurbishment work will get underway on the traffic light junction at Southgate Link, close to the junction with Stockbridge Road and Basin Road.

As part of the scheme, the A286 Stockbridge Road will be fully closed in both directions at the level crossing for the entire duration of the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place to help drivers navigate the closure, while access to businesses and the train station car park will remain open.

Motorists are being urged to plan and allow extra time for journeys while the works are ongoing.