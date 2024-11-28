Closure of rat-run road near Worthing station causes chaos

The closure of a much-used rat-run road near Worthing station has caused chaos this week due to lack of signage from the A24.

Drivers who use Langton Road and Bridge Road to avoid the A24 Broadwater Road at busy times, and to access the car park at the back of Worthing railway station, are coming upon the road closure unaware.

The portion of Bridge Road between Langton Road and Eastcourt Road has been closed since Sunday. The eastern section of Bridge Road, from Langton Road up to Broadwater Bridge, is a dead end.

A local resident said there were signs in Bridge Road but no signs up warning drivers coming from Broadwater Road, so there has been an endless stream of cars arriving in Bridge Road and having to turn around because there was nowhere else to go.

He said: "The railway crossing hasn't helped the situation from the other end. When it is down for a while, drivers from South Farm Road who are rat-running to Broadwater Road are getting bottlenecked.

"On Sunday, all the signs were up but no work had started, so even then cars were stopping, confused, and doing three-point turns, even though they could have driven past at that point.

"When the work started and the road was dug up, it got even worse.”

Work is being carried out by Southern Water. Signs went up on Sunday and work started on Monday.