The police have said it is ‘important everyone stays as safe as possible on the roads’ as temperatures plummet in Sussex.

Temperatures reached minus five overnight with further severe weather expected this weekend – with a chance of snow.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a amber cold health alert, which runs from 12pm on Wednesday, January 2 until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The UKHSA warned there could be a ‘rise in deaths’, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

The police have also issued a warning on social media pages.

This read: “It is going to be an icy few days and it's important everyone stays as safe as possible on the roads.

“Increase the space between you and other cars. A little extra distance can make a big difference in slippery conditions.

“Give yourself extra time. If you're driving anywhere, don't forget to de-ice and de-mist your windscreen.

“Take the time to do your checks to ensure your lights are working too! Avoid harsh accelerations that could lead to your wheels spinning.

“Pack a few extra layers, blankets, water, and snacks. Just in case you are delayed reaching your final destination. Stay safe and #DriveSafe everyone!”

Meanwhile, severe weather emergency protocols have been activated by councils in Sussex. This means that rough sleepers, ‘who have no alternative option’, can ‘access accommodation if they need to’.