'Collapsed sewer' - Southern Water explains emergency roadworks on A259 in Worthing
A ‘collapsed sewer’ has been reported on the A259 in Worthing.
Delays were reported on Brighton Road on Wednesday afternoon (May 21).
A photo showed temporary traffic lights had been installed, whilst teams carry out work at the site.
A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site repairing a collapsed sewer on the Brighton Road section of the A259.
"There is traffic management arranged to organise the traffic. We are working as quickly and as safely as we can, to complete the work as soon as possible.
"We apologise for the inconvenience to residents and commuters for the inconvenience caused.”