Collision between car and pedestrian in West Sussex
A collision involving a car and a pedestrian has taken place this evening (Monday, July 29) in a West Sussex town.
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 4.50pm.
The incident happened in Burgess Hill.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on Leylands Road both ways at Mill Road.”
