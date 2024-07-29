Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision involving a car and a pedestrian has taken place this evening (Monday, July 29) in a West Sussex town.

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 4.50pm.

The incident happened in Burgess Hill.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on Leylands Road both ways at Mill Road.”

