A main road in East Sussex is experiencing traffic congestion following a collision between a car and a truck this afternoon (Saturday, October 12).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 2pm today.

The collision took place near Herstmonceux.

The incident is affecting traffic on the A271.

Accident

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a truck involved on A271 Hailsham Road both ways near The Motorhomes Dealers.”

We will have more as we get it.