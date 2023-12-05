Collision between van and pedestrian in Burgess Hill
A road in Burgess Hill is partially blocked following a collision between a van and a pedestrian this evening (Tuesday, December 5).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 4.40pm today.
It said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a van and a pedestrian involved on B2113 Keymer Road both ways around Oak Hall Park.”
We will have more as we get it.