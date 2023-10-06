Collision between van and pedestrian in Eastbourne
A collision between a van and a pedestrian has occurred in Eastbourne this evening (Friday, October 6).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 5.10pm.
The collision happened on Terminus Road.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of crash, a van and a pedestrian involved on Terminus Road around A259 Seaside Road. Traffic is coping well.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.