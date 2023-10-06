BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Collision between van and pedestrian in Eastbourne

A collision between a van and a pedestrian has occurred in Eastbourne this evening (Friday, October 6).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 5.10pm.

The collision happened on Terminus Road.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of crash, a van and a pedestrian involved on Terminus Road around A259 Seaside Road. Traffic is coping well.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Related topics:Traffic