Collision in village near Chichester

By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collision near Chichester is causing congestion and delays to traffic this afternoon (Saturday, July 13).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.45pm today.

The incident happened just outside of Bosham.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Bosham Lane both ways at Fairfield Road.”

We will have more as we get it.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice