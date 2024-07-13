Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision near Chichester is causing congestion and delays to traffic this afternoon (Saturday, July 13).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.45pm today.

The incident happened just outside of Bosham.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Bosham Lane both ways at Fairfield Road.”

We will have more as we get it.