According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm today.
The fire service and police were called to the scene
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on Newland Road both ways around Stanley Road.”
We will have more as we get it.
1. IMG_1102.jpg
The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. IMG_1107.jpg
The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. IMG_1110.jpg
The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. IMG_1121.jpg
The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures