Collision in West Sussex town leaves car rolled on its side - emergency services on scene

By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Oct 2024, 18:18 GMT
A road is partially blocked with emergency services at the scene after a car rolled over on its side in a West Sussex town this evening (Friday, October 4).

According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm today.

The fire service and police were called to the scene

The incident happened in Worthing.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on Newland Road both ways around Stanley Road.”

We will have more as we get it.

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

1. IMG_1102.jpg

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

2. IMG_1107.jpg

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

3. IMG_1110.jpg

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

4. IMG_1121.jpg

The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice