Collision near Balcombe: road partially blocked after report of incident involving two vehicles
A road in Mid Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Thursday, December 14) after a report of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic on Redbridge Lane after a collision that involved two cars.
It said the incident has affected the road both ways from B2110 High Street to B2036 London Road. It was first reported at 5.39pm.