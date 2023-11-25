Collision near Hailsham closes road
A collision has closed a road near Hailsham this morning (Saturday, November 25).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the AA, the incident in Herstmonceux was first reported just before 9.10am.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A271 New Road both ways from Gingers Green / Cricketing Lane to Old Road.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.