Collision near Haywards Heath closes road

A road near Haywards Heath is closed following a collision this morning (Sunday, November 26).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 9.10am.

The incident occurred on the road between Haywards Heath and Barcombe.

The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash and ice on Borde Hill Lane both ways from Copyhold Lane to Rivers Road.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

