A section of the A21 in East Sussex is closed following a collision this afternoon (Friday, July 12).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 2.35pm today.

The collision involved two vehicles and took place near Hurst Green and Etchingham.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on A21 London Road both ways from B2099 to A229 (Coopers Corner).”

We will have more as we get it.