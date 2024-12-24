Collision on A259 in Bexhill
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision in Bexhill has taken place in Bexhill this evening (Tuesday, December 24).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident on the A259 was first reported just before 5.25pm today.
The incident involved two vehicles.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on A259 Little Common Road both ways near B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn).”
We will have more on this story as we get it.