Collision on A259 in East Sussex between car and motorbike
The A259 is partially blocked following a collision this morning (Wednesday, May 15).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 7am today.
The collision involved a car and motorbike and motorists are experiencing delays.
Roads are also currently being undertaken on the stretch of road just outside Bexhill.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 Little Common Road both ways at Hurchington Drive. In the construction area. Delays not helped by the ongoing roadworks.”
We will have more as we get it.