The A259 is partially blocked following a collision this morning (Wednesday, May 15).

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 7am today.

The collision involved a car and motorbike and motorists are experiencing delays.

Roads are also currently being undertaken on the stretch of road just outside Bexhill.

Police accident

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 Little Common Road both ways at Hurchington Drive. In the construction area. Delays not helped by the ongoing roadworks.”