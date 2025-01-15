Collision on A27 in East Sussex closes road
Part of the A27 in East Sussex is blocked this morning (Wednesday, January 15) following a collision.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 8am today.
The incident is causing congestion in places.
The collision happened just outside Lewes.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Brighton Road both ways near Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout).”
