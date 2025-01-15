Collision on A27 in East Sussex closes road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Part of the A27 in East Sussex is blocked this morning (Wednesday, January 15) following a collision.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 8am today.

The incident is causing congestion in places.

The collision happened just outside Lewes.

Police accident signPolice accident sign
Police accident sign

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Brighton Road both ways near Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout).”

We will have more as we get it.

Related topics:A27
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice