Collision on A27 in West Sussex
A collision has taken place on the A27 in West Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, February 17).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 1.05pm.
The incident is causing traffic congestion, the AA said.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Road both ways near A284 Arundel By Pass.”
